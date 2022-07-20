Skip to Content
Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine

By SUSIE BLANN
Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have damaged a bridge that is key to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine. Russia’s foreign minister said Wednesday that Moscow is trying to consolidate its territorial gains in that part of the war-torn country. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia plans to retain control over broader areas beyond eastern Ukraine, including the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and will make more gains elsewhere. Lavrov’s remarks and the Ukrainian missile attack on the strategically important Kherson region bridge indicate the nearly five-month war is likely to spread again after unfolding mostly in eastern Ukraine since April. The U.S. is helping Ukraine in the fight, and on Wednesday announced it would supply four more HIMARS rocket launchers.

