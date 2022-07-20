Syria formally breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria says it is formally breaking diplomatic ties with Ukraine in response to a similar move by Kyiv. Syria is a strong ally of Russia, which joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad. In late June, Damascus said it would recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of Ukraine’s Russia-backed eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, becoming the first country to recognize the two breakaway states’ independence. That led Ukraine to sever ties with Syria. A statement issued Wednesday by Syria’s Foreign Ministry said Syria would break diplomatic relations with Ukraine in conformity with the principle of reciprocity.

