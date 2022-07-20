Turkish strikes in northern Iraq kill at least 8 tourists

DOHUK, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi Kurdish officials and Iraq’s military say at least eight tourists have been killed and over 20 wounded after Turkish artillery strikes struck northern Iraq. The Wednesday attack hit a resort area in the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region. All casualties in the attack were Iraqis. Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes into northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives targeting elements of the outlawed Kurdistan Worker’s Party or PKK. Wednesday’s attack marked the first time that tourists had been killed in the frequent attacks by Turkey in the area, the officials said. Ankara has pressed Baghdad to root out PKK elements from the northern region.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and RASHID YAHYA Associated Press

