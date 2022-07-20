UK Conservatives picking final 2 in race to replace Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party are choosing the two finalists in the contest to replace Boris Johnson. It comes on the day Johnson made his final appearance in Parliament as prime minister. Johnson signed off his last weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session with the words “Hasta la vista, baby.” Later, Conservative lawmakers will hold a final elimination vote to cut the field of three remaining candidates down to two. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt are battling for the run-off spots. The two finalists will go to a vote by all 180,000 members of the Conservative Party, with a winner scheduled to be announced Sept. 5.

