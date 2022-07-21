Albania resumes public online services, probes cyberattack

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government says most public websites are working again while an investigation to find the source of a cyberattack that disrupted them continues. Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government suspects the attack was “an aggression organized by a country” and not launched by hackers or organized criminal groups that target “bigger and more powerful countries” like the United States. Investigators are conducting what Rama described Thursday as the most delicate part of their probe, which is gathering evidence to identify one of the two countries suspected of launching the attack. Authorities said a “wide and complex” cyberattack tried to hit critical government systems on Friday afternoon before they were shut down.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.