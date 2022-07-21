Israel aims to stop Russian move against Jewish nonprofit

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he’s sending a delegation to Moscow in hopes of halting a Russian order to shutter the operations of a major nonprofit organization that promotes Jewish immigration to Israel. Yair Lapid’s decision came after Russian officials were quoted as saying they aim to “shut down” the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for July 28. The Jewish Agency is a nonprofit that works closely with the Israeli government to bring Jewish immigrants from around the world to Israel. It wasn’t immediately clear why Russia has decided to target the nonprofit. The Jewish Agency has operated in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

