Louisiana abortion ban again blocked by judge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Abortion clinics in Louisiana can continue operating under the latest order from a state court. A state district judge in Baton Rouge on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction that says officials still can’t enforce an anti-abortion “trigger” law while a lawsuit against the legislation plays out. The law was designed to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 ruling establishing nationwide abortion rights. Judge Donald Johnson’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and other supporters of legal abortion. Clinics in Baton Rouge and New Orleans that had ceased operations pending the ruling said they were open again Thursday.

