New Sri Lankan president sworn in, police clear protest site
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Wickremesinghe took his oath Thursday a day after lawmakers chose him to finish the term of the former president who was toppled by protests and fled the country. The economic crisis has left Sri Lankans struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food. Wickremesinghe also has drawn protesters’ ire, and they said his appointment goes against the will of the people. Army troops and police arrived in trucks and buses to the main protest site around midnight, removing tents and protest banners. Several protesters were arrested.