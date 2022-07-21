Russia defends veto of aid to northwest Syria for one year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is defending its veto of a U.N. resolution that would have extended humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest from Turkey for a year. Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky insisted that Moscow’s demand for only a six-month extension was essential and accused Western nations of using “sly” tactics and trying “to govern the world.” He had to defend the veto before the General Assembly.

