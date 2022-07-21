UK Supreme Court to hear Scottish independence case in Oct

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court says will hold hearings in October on whether Scotland can call an independence referendum without the consent of the British government. Pro-independence Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she intends to hold a plebiscite on secession on Oct. 19, 2023. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s U.K. government says it won’t allow it because Scots rejected independence in a 2014 referendum that was billed as a once-in-a-generation vote. Sturgeon’s Scottish government has asked the Supreme Court to rule on whether it can legislate to hold the vote if the U.K. government does not give the go-ahead. The court said Thursday it will hear the arguments on Oct. 11 and 12.

