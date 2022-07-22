Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has lost a Democratic primary to defense attorney Ivan Bates. Mosby is facing federal charges of perjury and making false statements on loan applications to purchase properties in Florida. Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and there is no Republican candidate in the race for state’s attorney. Bates is managing partner of the Baltimore law firm Bates and Garcia. He campaigned on his experience, emphasizing a need for a change in leadership and more ethical, transparent and effective prosecution. Also running in the November election is Roya Hanna, an unaffiliated candidate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.