Bannon’s trial set for closing arguments, jury deliberations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Closing arguments are expected in the contempt of Congress trial of Trump ally Steve Bannon and the jury is likely to get the case later Friday. Bannon faces up to two years if convicted on two counts of criminal contempt for refusing to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and the events leading up to it. Bannon declined to testify Thursday and his lawyers did not call any witnesses, instead arguing the judge should acquit him. Bannon’s team says prosecutors haven’t proven their case against the former adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

