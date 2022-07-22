Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state television says flash floods in the drought-stricken southern province of Fars have killed at least 17 people. The governor of the city of Estahban was reported as saying Saturday that heavy rains had swollen a local river. The official said six people were still missing. Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding has also been exacerbated by disregarding safety measures like the construction of buildings and roads near river beds.

