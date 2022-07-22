Immigrant Capitol Police Officer still deals with pain
By CLAUDIA TORRENS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Capitol Police Sergeant born in the Dominican Republic says that it is a pity that an immigrant like him denounces the assault carried out by thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 2021 while politicians and others born in the United States remain silent. Many Republicans have opposed efforts to investigate. They say Democrats, through the House Jan. 6 committee, are trying to politicize the issue and push electoral reforms that they consider “radical.” Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, on the other hand, has become one of the most recognizable figures from the attack and has been told by doctors to leave the Capitol Police because of his injuries.