Libya official: Renewed militia clashes in Tripoli kill 13

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A Libyan medical official says that at least 13 people have been killed in clashes between local militias in the country’s capital, Tripoli. Osama Ali, spokesman for Tripoli’s emergency services, says that among those killed on Friday were three civilians and a 12-year-old child. He said 30 people had been wounded. Earlier in the day, one of Libya’s rival governments had called on the militias to stop fighting, after clashes broke out overnight, forcing around 200 people to flee the area. It was the latest violence to threaten the relative peace after nearly a decade of civil war. Libya is in a political stalemate between two rival sets of authorities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.