Man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the shooting death of a Rochester police officer, in what authorities say was an ambush. A second officer and a 15-year-old girl were wounded. Police on Friday said they arrested a 21-year-old Massachusetts resident and charged him with murder and other counts. The two plainclothes officers were attacked Thursday night while in a vehicle on duty. Police say the suspect was found hiding in the crawl space of a vacant nearby home and that a loaded 9 mm handgun used in the shooting was recovered.

