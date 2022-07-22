Officer fatally shot, another wounded in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A police officer has been fatally shot and and another wounded in Rochester, New York. Authorities say the officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot after 9 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Smith said Friday that the two officers were attacked in “a cowardly ambush.” A bystander suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made. The officers were shot the same day Mayor Malik Evans declared a “gun violence state of emergency” in Rochester.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.