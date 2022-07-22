Parkland mass shooting jurors shown graphic victims’ photos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors have presented some of the most graphic evidence to jury from a mass shooting in U.S. history. Jurors deciding whether school shooter Nikolas Cruz saw autopsy evidence Friday showing the extensive damage his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle did to some of his 17 victims at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Autopsy and crime scene photos showed massive wounds on the victims’ bodies. Photos from classrooms showed bodies lying on top of each other or lying in blood. The 23-year-old Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October, but the jury is deciding whether he receives the death sentence or gets life in prison. The shootings took place on Valentine’s Day 2018.

