Sri Lanka president gets long-sought win, steep challenges

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has always aspired to the pinnacle of power, enduring setback after setback but managing to recover from seemingly impossible defeats. He has moved quickly to consolidate his position after lawmakers elected him this week to finish the term of his predecessor, ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. On Friday, he appointed a classmate and ally of Rajapaksa to be his prime minister and partner in rescuing the country from its predicament. The question is whether they can muster the political heft and enough support from a public fed up with shortages of food, fuel and medicine to get the job done.

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and ELAINE KURTENBACH Associated Press

