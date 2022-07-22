UN court to rule on jurisdiction in Rohingya genocide case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ highest court is set to rule on whether to proceed with a landmark case that accuses Myanmar’s rulers of genocide against the country’s mainly Muslim Rohingya minority. The International Court of Justice is delivering its decision Friday on Myanmar’s claims that the Hague-based court does not have jurisdiction and that the case filed by the tiny African nation of Gambia in 2019 is inadmissible. If judges reject Myanmar’s objections, they will set the stage for court hearings airing evidence of atrocities against the Rohingya that rights groups and a U.N. probe say amount to breaches of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

