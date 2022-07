VIENNA (AP) — Volkswagen has announced that the CEO of the German automaker is stepping down. The company said Friday that Herbert Diess will depart as of Sept. 1 “by mutual consent” with the board. His contract was set to expire in 2025. Diess presided over the automaker at a time of significant change in the industry, including a shift toward producing more electric vehicles. Oliver Blume, who is now CEO of Porsche, will succeed Diess.

