Chinese court executes man who set ex-wife on fire

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Chinese court in southwestern Sichuan province has executed a man who was convicted of homicide for setting his former wife on fire, in a case that had drawn national outrage and horror in an extreme case of domestic violence. The Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court said in a short statement issued online Saturday morning that it had carried out the execution Tang Lu. Tang set his ex-wife on fire in September 2020 while she was livestreaming on Douyin, the short video platform. The 30-year-old woman, known online as Lamu, died of her injuries a few weeks later.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.