Flash floods kill at least 21 people in southern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State television says flash floods in Iran’s drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people. The governor of the city of Estahban was reported as saying Saturday that heavy rains had swollen a local river. The official said six people were still missing. Iran’s metrology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding has also been exacerbated by disregarding safety measures like the construction of buildings and roads near river beds.