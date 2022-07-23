Russia, Ukraine trade missile strikes on war’s 150th day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian governor says Russia’s military fired a barrage of missiles at an airfield and a railway facility in central Ukraine. The governor of the Kirovohradska region said at least one serviceman and two guards died after the 13 Russian missile strikes on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces preparing for a potential counteroffensive launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied southern region. The attacks on key infrastructure on the 150th day of Russia’s war in Ukraine marked new attempts by the warring parties to tip the scales of the grinding conflict in their favor. Hours earlier, Kyiv and Moscow signed deals to allow agricultural shipments from Ukraine’s ports to resume while fighting continues.

