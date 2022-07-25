Australian leader wants legislated carbon reduction target

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament has sat for the first time since May elections with the new prime minister determined to have a greenhouse gas reduction target enshrined in law. Legislation that would force Australia to reduce its emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade will be introduced Wednesday into the House of Representatives. While Prime Minster Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party holds a narrow majority in the House, it will need the support of senators from outside government ranks to get the bill through the upper chamber. If Labor can persuade all 12 senators from the minor Greens party to support the bill, it will only need one more senator to achieve a majority.

