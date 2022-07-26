France’s Macron in Cameroon at start of 3-nation Africa tour

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, for a three-day visit to this central African country, the first leg of his three-nation tour to Africa including Benin and Guinea Bissau. Macron is expected to discuss the food crisis in Africa provoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the need for Cameroon to increase its agricultural production and the country’s upsurge in insecurity. Others welcomed the visit as Cameroon’s insecurity rises as the country faces jihadi violence that has spilled over from neighboring Nigeria. The central African state is also battling a separatist conflict that has killed at least 3,300 people and displaced more than 750,000 in five years.

