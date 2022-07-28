India expresses deep concern about executions in Myanmar

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has expressed “deep concern” at Myanmar’s executions of four political prisoners, joining other nations in condemning the hangings and raising concerns about a setback to efforts to bring peace to the country. Myanmar announced Monday the four were hanged over the weekend after military tribunals convicted them with no access to appeal. India supports the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ efforts to bring peace to Myanmar, where the military seized power from an elected government in 2021. On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council, of which India is an elected member, unanimously condemned the executions and called for “full respect for human rights and the rule of law.”

