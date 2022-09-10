EXPLAINER: What to know ahead of Sweden’s election Sunday

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election this weekend to elect lawmakers to the 349-seat Riksdag as well as to local offices across the nation of 10 million people. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is fighting to keep her center-left Social Democrats at the helm of a left-wing coalition but is facing a strong challenge from the right. There are two major blocs, with four parties on the left and four on the right. The polls leading up to the election on Sunday showed the two blocs in a near dead heat, with the outcome impossible to predict.

