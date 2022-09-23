Model who criticized Myanmar’s military fears repatriation

BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand. Now she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung says she is stuck at Bangkok’s airport. When she arrived Wednesday night by air from a short trip to Vietnam, she was denied reentry into Thailand. A Thai Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the model was denied entry into Thailand due to an issue with her travel document. He said she was not arrested and there are currently no plans to deport her anywhere. Since Myanmar’s military seized power last year it has violently cracked down on opposition and jailed critics.

