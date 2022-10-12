Swedish center-right leader gets more time to form coalition

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The leader of Sweden’s third largest party — the center-right Moderates — says he needs more time in his attempt to form a government with other center-right parties and has been granted a two-day extension. Ulf Kristersson, head of the Moderates, said “some details” still needed to be ironed out. It was not clear which parties would be part of center-right governing coalition and Kristersson declined to elaborate on the talks. Sweden’s parliament speaker agreed on an extension until Friday. In the Sept. 11 election, Sweden’s four center-right parties won 176 seats while the center-left coalition that included the ruling Social Democrats got 173 seats.

