Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence, Justice Dept. says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is arguing that Steve Bannon should serve six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors said Monday the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should serve that sentence because he pursued what they called a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt. They also point to statements disparaging the committee. Bannon’s attorneys deny he was acting in bad faith, and are asking a judge to set aside mandatory minimum sentencing rules and give him probation. Bannon is to be sentenced on Friday.

