Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury sided with Kevin Spacey, finding he didn’t sexually abuse fellow actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s. This brings to a conclusion a trial that was an outgrowth of the #MeToo movement. The claims by Rapp and others brought an abrupt halt to two-time Academy Award winner Spacey’s career. The verdict Thursday came after jurors deliberated for just over an hour. Rapp had claimed he was psychologically damaged after Spacey made a sexual advance on him in 1986. Spacey testified that the encounter never happened, and said he was sure of it.

