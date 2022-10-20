Months after floods, Brazil’s Amazon faces a severe drought
By EDMAR BARROS and FABIANO MAISONNAVE
Associated Press
TEFE, Brazil (AP) — Months after enduring floods that destroyed crops, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought. The low level of the Amazon and other rivers have put dozens of municipalities under alert. This year 53 out of 62 municipalities have been affected by both floods and drought in the Amazonas state alone, according to the civil defense authority. As most of Amazonas state is not connected by roads, the main concern is the shortage of food, fuel and other goods normally transported through waterways.