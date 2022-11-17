Myanmar releases 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government released an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty that also freed many local citizens held for protesting the army takeover. Australia, the U.S. and rights groups welcomed the releases while calling for Myanmar to free others unjustly detained. State media said Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman, and American Kyaw Htay Oo were among 5,774 prisoners being freed on a national holiday. Among them was pro-democracy activist Mya Aye, who were arrested Feb. 1, 2021, the day the military seized power. “I will always stand together with the people of Myanmar,” Mya Aye defiantly told the crowd outside the prison after his release.

