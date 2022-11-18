Chicago coder sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The 23-year-old from suburban Chicago was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. The sentence handed down Thursday was less than the 15 years prosecutors had sought. The former DePaul computer science student has been in custody since being arrested in Chicago in 2019 during an FBI sting.

