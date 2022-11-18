Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials have asked a court to immediately block a judge’s ruling striking down the state’s abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. The state attorney general’s office said in court documents Friday that the decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had no basis in law or common sense. It asked the high court for an order immediately putting McBurney’s decision on hold while the justices take more time to consider an appeal.

