Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ruled that Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That is the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month’s Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups filed a lawsuit arguing that early voting should be allowed that day. It challenged guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox issued an order siding with the Saturday voting proponents.

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY Associated Press

