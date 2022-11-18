Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month’s Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock’s campaign and Democratic groups filed a lawsuit arguing that early voting should be allowed that day. It challenges guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that says it would be illegal to hold early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday. A judge on Friday heard arguments on an emergency request for an order allowing voting that day.

By KATE BRUMBACK and JEFF AMY Associated Press

