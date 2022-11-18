Lawyer gets 15 months behind bars for firebombing police car

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City attorney has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars for firebombing an empty New York City police vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence on Friday, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give her a “second chance” to redeem herself for what she called a momentary lapse of judgement. The judge scolded her for thinking she could get away with violent protest. Federal prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 18 to 24 months as part of a plea deal.

