Stepmother of missing girl pleads guilty to perjury

The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead has been sent to prison for at least a year and a half after pleading guilty to perjury. Thirty-two-year-old Kayla Montgomery pleaded guilty Friday to lying to a grand jury about working at a doughnut shop on Nov. 30, 2019, the day she said she last saw Harmony Montgomery. She also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who have charged her estranged husband with second-degree murder in the child’s death. Adam Montgomery, who was arrested last month, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.

