Biden’s granddaughter Naomi, Peter Neal wed at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden married her fiance, Peter Neal, on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. The outdoor ceremony in unseasonably cold weather was the 19th known wedding held at the White House in its 200-year-plus history. It was the first wedding on the lawn and the first with a president’s granddaughter as the bride. Naomi Biden and Neal exchanged vows in front of 250 family members and friends. The wedding party had lunch inside the White House immediately after the ceremony. Guests were returning later Saturday for dessert and dancing.

