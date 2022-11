ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Several hundred Ukrainians and sympathizers protesting the Russian invasion were joined by Ukrainian singer and 2004 Eurovision song contest winner Ruslana in marching through central Athens on Saturday. They were joined by a small group of Iranian protesters marching for women’s rights in Iran.

