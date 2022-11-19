Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has tumbled into fresh political turmoil after Saturday’s tightly-contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 82 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, far short of a majority. Trailing close behind was former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s bloc with 73 seats. The long-ruling alliance led by the United Malays National Organization garnered 30 seats. Among other key election losers was two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 97 is leading a separate Malay movement. Both Anwar and Muhyiddin have claimed they have support to form a government. The nation’s king will have the final say.

