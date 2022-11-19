Malaysia’s old party, Mahathir lose ground to poll rivals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s graft-tainted coalition that had ruled the country for decades is losing ground to rival Malay blocs but could still return to power depending on post-election alliances. According to early results from Saturday’s general elections, other key election losers included two-time former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who at 97 is leading a separate Malay movement. The alliance led by the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia until 2018, suffered upsets in in an apparent swing of support to former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s National Alliance. Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s block was neck-and-neck with Muhyiddin’s.

