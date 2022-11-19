Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia’s next government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The two biggest winners of Malaysia’s general elections are competing to hammer out alliances to form a government after the polls failed to produce a clear winner. The unprecedented hung Parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls plunged the country into a new crisis. Malaysians were hoping for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since the 2018 polls. The Malay-centric National Alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin enjoyed an unexpected surge of support with 73 out of 222 Parliamentary seats. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance topped the race with 82 seats, but fell far short of a majority. Both camps have said they can gain a majority. But the decision is up to the king.

