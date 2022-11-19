US defense chief: ‘Tyranny and turmoil’ in Russian invasion

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International Security Forum which attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. Russian officials have raised using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine. Austin says Vladimir Putin’s war of choice shows the whole world the dangers of disorder and said nuclear weapons need to be responsibly controlled, and not used to threaten the world

