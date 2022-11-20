Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition says it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own, and it would ask the nation’s king to give it more time. The National Front’s announcement is set to prolong election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah set a 2 p.m. Monday deadline for political leaders to submit their choice for prime minister and an alliance that represents a parliamentary majority. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. The Malay nationalist alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin trailed with 73 seats but it has secured the support of an influential bloc.

