Malaysia’s nationalist block closer to forming government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appears to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. But opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim insists his reformist bloc has secured a simple majority. The nation’s king has to approve a next government. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. His bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

