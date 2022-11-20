Malaysia’s nationalists seen on track to form new government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s next government appeared to be leaning to the religious right after a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. The nation’s king still has to approve any deal. The unprecedented hung parliament after Saturday’s divisive polls saw the rise of the the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional, or National Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. It stunned many Malaysians who hoped for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls. Muhyiddin’s bloc includes the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which touts Sharia, rules three states and has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

