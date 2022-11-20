Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions

LONDON (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick. The death is bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in southeast England died in a hospital on Saturday after “becoming unwell.” Authorities are trying to contact next of kin of the man, who is believed to have arrived in England in a small boat on Nov. 12. The government said there was “no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease.” Cases of diphtheria, scabies and other communicable diseases have been reported at Manston.

